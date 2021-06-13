GVMC officials demolish boundary walls, godowns on ‘encroached’ lands of TDP leader

Those who are questioning the government are being targeted, alleges Atchannaidu

A tense situation prevailed at Tunglam and Jaggarajupeta, near Gajuwaka, when officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) demolished boundary walls and godowns on lands, allegedly encroached by former MLA and Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Palla Srinivasa Rao and his family members, in the early hours of Sunday.

The lands were reportedly in the possession of Mr. Palla Sankar Rao, brother of Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao. It may be recalled here that a building belonging to Mr. Srinivasa Rao was demolished by the GVMC staff in April on the charge that it was being constructed on encroached land.

Mr. Sankar Rao, who was at the site, when the demolition was being done on Sunday morning, said that their family had purchased the land 35 years ago. He questioned why the GVMC officials started demolition in the early hours.

Meanwhile, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu strongly condemned the GVMC action. He alleged that those who question the ‘misdeeds’ of the government were being targeted and harassed. He described the seizure of land belonging to the family members of Mr. Srinivasa Rao as an attack on the Backward Classes.

TDP State general secretary Md. Nazeer, in a statement, alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was disturbing peace in Viaskhapatnam city by indulging in destructive activities. He condemned the demolition of the fencing on the site belonging to Mr. Srinivasa Rao. The officials had surveyed the lands in the past and ruled there were no encroachments, he said. He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to intimidate the Opposition leaders. Taking exception to the statements of Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mr. Nazeer challenged him whether he would resign if his statement that lands valued at ₹790 crore were encroached, was proved wrong. The TDP leader alleged that the properties of Sabbam Hari, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and the GITAM were demolished in the past.