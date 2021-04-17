GVMC not to collect non-segregated waste

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 April 2021 21:02 IST

To implement 100% door-to-door segregated collection of waste, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) decided not to collect non-segregated waste from now onwards, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said in a release on Saturday. She said that three bins will be provided free of cost to the below poverty line (BPL) families for segregation of waste into wet, dry and hazardous. The GVMC has implemented two-bin system in every 50 metres in all the commercial areas for the collection of wet and dry waste separately and to avoid littering of open places.

