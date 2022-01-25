GVMC modifies social media handles

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that the names of Twitter handle and Facebook handle of the GVMC were modified to @GVMC_VISAKHA and @GVMC.VISAKHA respectively. In a release on Tuesday, he said that social media handles have become a platform for bridging the gap between the GVMC officials and the citizens to address issues during the pandemic period. He said that citizens have been facing problems to reach out to the officials during the COVID-19 situation and these modified handles may be used to reach officials for issues and services.