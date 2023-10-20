GVMC misusing taxpayers’ money for the benefit of YSRCP leaders, allege TDP, JSP corporators

October 20, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporators from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) alleged that instead of providing better amenities to the citizens, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) council has been working for the benefit of YSRCP leaders and the party’s businessmen associates. The corporators alleged that crores of money being paid as taxes by people are being misused by the corporation.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy and TDP corporator Peela Srinivasa Rao said that most of the proposals in the agenda were just ratification of those which were already approved by the Mayor.

The corporators alleged that the council has proposed and approved roads at 18 areas worth ₹160 crore. Most of those areas were to benefit properties and ventures of YSRCP leaders who are in real estate business. He said that TDR (Transferable Development Rights) bonds worth crores of rupees were exploited by the YSRCP leaders. In the last council meet, the YSRCP leaders have hatched a plan to get ₹1,000 crore worth TDR bonds by notifying a colony at Resuvanipalem as a slum.

G-20 event

The opposition party corporators also said that during the G-20 event, GVMC has spent crores of funds for development at various places. The then Commissioner P. Raja Babu assured that the funds will be later released by the State Government. The GVMC did not even clarify how much funds were released till date, they said.

They also said that already the corporation has borrowed number of loans for various projects and in the latest addition, it is borrowing another ₹500 crore loan for a project at Madhurawada. With this, the burden on people will further increase, they added.

