GVMC Mayor inaugurates Vizag Property Show

December 23, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari inaugurated the three-day Vizag Property Show at Gadiraju Palace on Beach Road here on Saturday. A total of 96 stalls were set up and more than 300 projects were on display at the expo, the 9th edition of CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter.

Ms. Kumari said that by organising such expos, CREDAI contributes to the development of the city as per the wish of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Similarly, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana said that the city deserves such property shows.

The expo convenor V. Sreenu said that all the stakeholders were presented with lucrative offers to buy plots and flats, various lively interactive sessions related to the realty sector were held and prizes were given to daily lucky-dip winners. There are gift vouchers worth ₹1 lakh for those who buy a flat within three months, banks have also set up various loan options with easy EMI schemes, he added.

