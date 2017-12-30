GVMC marches ahead in getting ‘clean’ tag

The year has turned out to be quite significant for GVMC with its hogging headlines as the third cleanest city in the country in the Swachh Survekshan. At the same time it also raised expectations: the challenge being whether it will further improve its rank in the next round.

Its success in countering open defecation has become an example so much so delegations from various states are visiting the city to study its methods and learn from it.

The corporation now has turned its attention to the other challenges, the main one being segregation of dry and wet waste.

Smart strides

With its selection for development as smart city in the first smart city challenge obtaining eighth rank, it also began implementing some of the projects. Three of them are almost nearing completion.

Integrated Command and Communication Centre, computer labs and smart classrooms in municipal schools, and solar power projects are nearing completion.

The Command and Control Centre, the first of its kind is getting ready at a cost of about ₹ 250 crore. A permanent building is being constructed for it. It combines a combination of e-governance and disaster management.

Smart poles, emergency control boxes and public address systems are part of it. It will have a surveillance system ad smart traffic signals will be integrated with it. Under e-governance, civic services can be monitored through it.

"A pan city initiative, it will be ready by the first of February," says Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan.

Under the smart city projects, in 27 high schools and three primary schools computer labs have been set up and a total of 150 smart classrooms with interactive projection system provided.

Solar panels have been set up on 15 municipal buildings, including the GVMC main building and TSR Complex housing its reservoirs, to generate 1.5 MW at a cost of ₹ 7.62 crore. The parking area in the main office is covered with solar panels making effective use of available space.

A total of 140 municipal schools are also being provided with solar power amounting to a total of 0.25 MW. Of the total cost of ₹1.3 crore, 30 % of the cost is met from the MPLAD funds of MP K. Haribabu.

For a floating solar plant on Mudasarlova reservoir estimated to cost ₹12 crore design is yet to be finalised. The canal top solar plant on Raiwada canal will add another 5 MW taking the total solar power targeted to generate to 10 MW. For the other projects in the Area-Based Development (ADB) are 24X7 water supply, smart streets etc. tenders are yet to be finalised.

Priority to education

With Mr. Hari Narayanan giving top priority to improving the infrastructure in schools to create the right atmosphere for students, repairs to 149 municipal schools have been taken up at a cost of ₹7 crore. To realise the objective that not a single child should sit on the floor, all the schools will be provided benches in the next two months, he says. They will also be provided toilets with tiles and water facility.

The city hosted several big events and the corporation faced criticism that its focus was on the main roads. It has now taken up improving roads and drains in areas like Madhavadhara and Zones I and VI and Gajuwaka which were included in the corporation forming GVMC at a cost of ₹ 70 crore.

Water needs

The work on Purushottapatnam lift scheme on the left main canal of Polavaram project is in advanced stage the Yeleru reservoir is expected to impound sufficient water to meet the city's industrial and domestic needs.

This will put an end to its yearly exercise of pumping water from the reservoir saving crores of rupees.