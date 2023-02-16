GVMC looks to replace hoardings with digital boards in war on plastic

February 16, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will soon embark on an ambitious exercise of replacing all of the existing plastic hoardings in the city with digital boards. The move comes as part of the civic body’s fight against plastic, which began from June 5 last year with the ban on single-use plastic.

Addressing a press conference at the GVMC office on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that as a pilot project, the corporation will be encouraging the use of digital boards in place of plastic hoardings within the civic body limits.

“Though digital boards are highly expensive when compared to plastic hoardings, nine agencies expressed their willingness to use the digital ones after we came up with the proposal, which is highly encouraging. We are selecting some places in the city where these digital boards can come up,” said Mr. Raja Babu.

The Commissioner added that the decision on charges/rents and the tenure will be decided in the next council meeting, he said, adding that some digital boards which were placed along the Beach Road had received an encouraging response.

Mudasarlova issue

Mr. Raja Babu added that he would take up a meeting with the environmentalists over the issue of construction of a wall around the Mudasarlova Park.

The construction of a wall around the water body by the GVMC drew sharp criticism from opposition parties as well as environmentalists, who called it a gross violation of water body protection norms.

“The decision to construct a wall around the reservoir was taken before my joining in the council meeting. I am unaware of it. Anyhow, I will hold discussions with the officials concerned and the environmentalists soon,” he said.

New beach stretch

The Commissioner reiterated that a new beach road stretch of 8 km is being developed between Jodugullapalem and Rushikonda. Apart from increasing the number of tourist attractions in the city, this move will also lead to better livelihood opportunities for many, he said.

Three beaches — at Jodugullapalem, Sagar Nagar and ISKCON Temple — are being developed by the corporation. Parking space, food kiosks, toilets, seating and lighting are being arranged. Smart poles, dedicated vending zones and 24*7 surveillance with over 40 CCTV cameras and automatic speed recorders are also being arranged, the Commissioner said.

Keeping in view the G-20 working group committee meeting in the city, the GVMC is taking up large-scale beautification and development works at various places, he said. The Commissioner also ruled out the allegations by some opposition parties that works are being taken up in violation of the model code of conduct. He said that the nature of the works were decided earlier and finalised way before the election code came into force.

Additional Commissioners V. Sanyasi Rao and Srinivasa Rao were present.