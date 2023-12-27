ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC launches two mobile pink toilets for convenience of women in Visakhapatnam

December 27, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) started two mobile pink toilets for the convenience of women here on Wednesday.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari flagged off the vehicles at the GVMC office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that as part of Swachh Bharat and Swachh Visakha, the corporation has started two mobile pink toilets in the city. Two buses of the GVMC were transformed into mobile toilets. These buses contain a washroom, seating space with lighting and fan, sanitary napkin incinerator and vending machine, a baby feeding room along with a diaper dispensary.

The Mayor said that these vehicles will be deployed along the Beach Road stretches, public places and during the public meetings, wherever it can be helpful for women.

Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar, Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar and others were present.

