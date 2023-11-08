HamberMenu
GVMC launches ‘Swachhta Eco Vizag Awards’ to create healthy competition among 98 wards to maintain cleanliness

November 08, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) launched ‘Swachhta Eco Vizag Awards’ (Seva Awards) in a programme held at RK Beach here on Wednesday.

The programme was organised by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari. Mayor of Caramel City, USA, James Brainard, attended the event as the chief guest.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that their main motto in introducing the awards was to create a healthy competition among the 98 wards to maintain cleanliness. She said that the cash awards will be given to the top three wards. A third party was being appointed to check the cleanliness in the wards. She said that cash rewards of ₹20 lakh, ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh will be given to the first three wards. She said that the wards need to score a good total out of 1,500 marks in 12 various categories like ‘Eradication of garbage vulnerable points’, ‘Visually clean bins’, ‘cleanliness on roads’, ‘cleanliness in parks’, ‘cleanliness in public toilets’, ‘single use plastic free ward’ and a few others. the cash rewards should be inturn used for development of the wards, she added.

Mr James Brainard lauded the concept of ‘Eco-Vizag’ and added that this would place Visakhapatnam as one of the cleanest cities in the world.

Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.

