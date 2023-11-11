ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC launches ‘Swachh Diwali’ campaign in Visakhapatnam

November 11, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Meetings organised to ensure zero-waste festivals in the city, says Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that following guidelines of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on ‘Swachh Diwali,’ the GVMC is taking up ‘Swachh Diwali- Shubh Diwali’ campaign under it’s ‘Eco-Vizag’ programme. He said that the corporation has been extensively publicising on its social media about ‘Swachh Diwali Signature Campaign’ to raise awareness among citizens and informing everyone to take Swachh Diwali pledge. A campaign was also organised to spread awareness among citizens on Swachh Diwali on the Beach Road. He said that meetings were organised with NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations, sanitation secretaries, supervisors, Inspectors and volunteers to ensure zero-waste festivals and events in the city.

