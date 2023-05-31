GVMC launches RRR centres in Visakhapatnam to encourage recycling among residents

May 31, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) centres at several wards in the city to encourage the concept of recycling among citizens.

Following directions from the Central Government, these RRR centres are being opened by the corporation at all the Mini-Sewage Farms (MSF), where a separate block is being created for this facility. All the products which can be recycled are being collected, segregated and would be further sent to recycling units from the RRR centres.

The GVMC authorities have inaugurated the first RRR centre at MSF near Town Kotha Road in the One Town area. The centre has exclusive storage unit for the segregated products and a baling machine for compressing purpose. Chairs and tables made from waste rubber tyres were also arranged.

Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao said that the one-stop collection centre was meant to encourage recycling. “People can hand over the recycled household wastes either to sanitation staff, who approach them during door-to-door garbage collection every morning or else they can even bring the wastes directly to the RRR centres. Products such as water bottles, clothes, books, bags, especially plastic, and anything which can be recycled can be handed over here,” he said.

According to Mr. Avinash Reddy from ‘Environ’, the company which has been monitoring the recycling activities at the RRR centre, Town Kotha Road, said that all the metals, paper, iron, plastic, cardboard, rubber tyres, plastic and many more household items are being collected. There were seven different categories of plastics. “At the centre, we segregate them and compress them to reduce weight and then send them to the factories concerned which recycle them,” he said.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said that the corporation would be arranging such RRR centres in every ward in the city. She said that with the help of volunteers and other secretariat staff, the GVMC would create awareness about the unique concept. The RRR centres would play a huge role in fighting plastic pollution in the city, she said.

