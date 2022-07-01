GVMC launches Friday-Dry Day programme to prevent mosquito-borne diseases in Visakhapatnam

Commissioner directs officials to conduct door-to-door campaigns and create awareness

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha has directed the Zonal Commissioners to conduct Friday- Dry Day programmes at homes and to take up cleaning activities in the surrounding areas to prevent mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue.

He also formed Secretariat-level teams and eight-member ward-level special officers to monitor the ground-level activities in all the zones. The officials must create awareness among people on mosquito breeding places like coconut shells, wastewater collection trays of refrigerators, unused plastic bottles, roof-gutters, sun-shades, discarded articles and tyres, and ensure that they empty it frequently. He also instructed health secretaries and ASHA workers to conduct door-to-door campaigns and create awareness on seasonal diseases.

On Friday, the Commissioner participated in an awareness drive and told the people about the seasonal diseases and the Do’s & Don’ts in Ward 20. He visited Peda Waltair, Shramik Nagar and Waltair Palace Layout. He explained about the possible mosquito breeding points in the households and asked people to make sure the places are dry. He also asked the sanitary staff to clear water stagnated places after rains. He also instructed Malaria Department staff to take up fogging and spraying operations in the drainages to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

According to the officials, on Friday, as many as 365 teams comprising 1,473 secretariat staff visited 84,395 houses in Zone III (Assilmetta). The teams would conduct the Friday-Dry Day programme again next Friday. The programme would continue for six months. The teams would distribute pamphlets about seasonal diseases.