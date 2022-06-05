GVMC launches ban on single-use plastic in Visakhapatnam

IT Minister underlines the need to protect environment by planting saplings

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, Mayor G. Venkata Hari Kumari and others participating in an awareness rally, organised on the occasion of World Environment Day, on Beach Road, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

IT Minister underlines the need to protect environment by planting saplings

Calling for a complete ban on the single-use plastic, officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have urged citizens to be a part on the fight against plastic and complement the efforts to protect the environment. The civic body organised an official programme to launch ‘Plastic Ban’ in the municipal corporation limits on the occasion of World Environment Day at Beach Road here on Sunday. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna graced the event as guests.

Mr. Amarnath spoke about the hazards of plastic pollution. He underlined the need to protect the environment for safeguarding the lives of future generations and urged citizens to plant saplings.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the response from the people over the plastic ban was very encouraging. She said that a number of awareness campaigns were organised by the GVMC during the last few weeks. People have started to replace plastic with cloth and other eco-friendly materials, she added.

Mr. Mallikarjuna lauded the civic body for the initiative and the awareness campaigns being conducted to combat plastic. “I have seen people carrying cloth bags to rythu bazaars and shops. This is a very good sign. I wish to see Visakhapatnam not just as a tourism hotspot, but also a plastic-free city,” Mr Mallikarjuna stated.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that the GVMC would take strict action against those who use or sell plastic carry bags in the corporation limits. He said that the GVMC has started awareness campaigns on the plastic ban 20 days ago and it would continue further. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Commissioner has appealed to people to plant at least one sapling at their homes.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth also appreciated GVMC on the initiative.

Eco-bazaar

The officials have also inaugurated a eco-bazaar at Beach Road where all eco-friendly products, including glasses, spoons, cloth bags were showcased. On the occasion, members of the GVMC Computer Operators Association have arranged a large mural painting on the beach wall reminding visitors not to use plastic bags at tourist spots.

ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra, Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar, Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry and others were present.