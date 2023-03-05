GVMC kickstarts ‘Vizag got talent’ show at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

March 05, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting, with a motto to engage its citizens, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) launched ‘Vedhika – Vizag got talent,’ a talent show at RK Beach here on Sunday.

The event has received a rousing response from the public, especially the youth, as over 380 registrations for singing, dancing, mimicry and others were received.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu along with Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanath inaugurated the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raja Babu said that the main aim was to identify talent among the youth in the city. He said that registration for the programme was totally free. Once registered, the officials would give a date to the candidates to perform on stage at the venue, he said.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that a lot of people visit R.K Beach every day. Organising such programme would not only provide relaxation to the people, but also help in identifying talent among the youth.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Zonal Commissioners and other officials were present.