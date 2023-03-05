ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC kickstarts ‘Vizag got talent’ show at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

March 05, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The programme was started to identify talent among youth in the city, says GVMC Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting, with a motto to engage its citizens, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) launched ‘Vedhika – Vizag got talent,’ a talent show at RK Beach here on Sunday.

The event has received a rousing response from the public, especially the youth, as over 380 registrations for singing, dancing, mimicry and others were received.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu along with Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanath inaugurated the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raja Babu said that the main aim was to identify talent among the youth in the city. He said that registration for the programme was totally free. Once registered, the officials would give a date to the candidates to perform on stage at the venue, he said.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that a lot of people visit R.K Beach every day. Organising such programme would not only provide relaxation to the people, but also help in identifying talent among the youth.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Zonal Commissioners and other officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US