GVMC issues show-cause notices to YSRCP leaders for unauthorised construction of party offices at Yendada and Anakapalli

The Town Planning wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has issued show-cause notices to the YSR Congress Party leaders seeking explanation over unauthorised construction of the party offices at Yendada and Anakapalli under the A.P. Municipal Corporation Act, 1955.

In the notice to the YSRCP office at Yendada, the GVMC officials said that the holder of the premises had applied for permission from the VMRDA though the site falls under the GVMC limits. Though the file is under scrutiny at the VMRDA, they have proceeded with the construction of G+1 building over a stretch of two acres. In the notice relating to the Anakapalli YSRCP office, the GVMC said that the application for the permission is still pending with the Licensed Technical Personnel (LTP), but the construction was taken up. The corporation has sought a written explanation from authorised persons within seven days.

Former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath criticised the alliance parties for their alleged political vendetta. He said that the land was allotted in 2022 and the construction work began during March 2023. During February 2023, they had applied to the VMRDA for the plan approval. He also said that around ₹13 lakh and ₹30 lakh were paid to the government as taxes for plan approvals for the party offices at Yendada and Anakapalli respectively. He said that the YSRCP will protect its offices at any cost.

