GVMC issues show-cause notice to over 100 Ward Secretariat staff for ‘dereliction’ of duty

March 08, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has served show-cause notices to over 100 Ward Secretariat employees for their alleged negligence in duties, here in the city. The notices, which were issued in the name of Zonal Commissioner V, stated that the employees were not attending to the duties regularly and also not taking up works related to various government schemes like Asara, Amma Vodi, Cheyutha and Pedalandariki Illu. The authorities alleged that benefits of the welfare schemes were not reaching people on time due to the negligence of the employees. The GVMC authorities have asked the employees to respond why the corporation should not take disciplinary action against them before March 21, failing which their March salary would be stopped.

