GVMC issues helpline for drinking water problems in summer

Civic body approves Rs 5.71 crore worth summer action plan, 225 new bore wells proposed

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has notified a helpline number “0891-2869127” for the interest of those people who intend to lodge a complain related to drinking water, as one of the measures to tide over the drinking water issues in this coming summer.

A dedicated and mobile repair team has also been constituted to take up repair works on an urgent basis, said GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha. He was addressing a press conference regarding summer drinking water action plan in his chamber here in the city on Wednesday.

Addressing the newsmen, Mr Lakshmisha said that the mobile repair team will be available round-the-clock. The team would respond to the complaints within 30 minutes and we would ensure that the problem is rectified within three to six hours, he said.

The commissioner said that the GVMC has approved Rs 5.71 crore for the summer water action plan for this year in which it would take up 77 different works. About Rs 3.13 crore will be spent for drilling of new bore wells, while Rs 79 lakh will be spent for repairs to pipelines. Around Rs 74 lakh will be spent for hiring water tankers.

“There are about 8,224 borewells in the urban body limits. In addition, another 225 borewells were proposed in all the eight zones. About 39 additional water tankers to the existing 21 tankers will take up close to 160 trips per day to meet the water requirements in merged areas of Anakapalle and Bheemunipatnam regions, apart from the hillock areas,” Mr Lakshmisha said.

He also said that special focus is being laid on the areas which generally report drinking water shortage issues, especially hillock regions.

Better water levels

Mr Lakshmisha said that at present water levels of almost all the reservoirs and waterbodies which supply drinking water to the GVMC areas are in a good state. He said that water levels at Yeleru which supplies about 45 MGD of drinking water out of a required 85 MGD, almost tuning up to 60 % of the total requirement, stands at 80.79 feet. Last year during the same time, the water level was just 79 feet. Similarly, water levels in Thatipudi stands at 194.5 feet as on date, while during the same period last year, the water level was 183 feet. Water levels in Meghadrigedda is 56 feet today, while during the same time period last year, it was 53 feet, he added.

Chief Engineer, Ravi Krishna Raju and Superintendent of Water Supply Department, KVN Ravi were present.