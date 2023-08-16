GVMC is planning to sell off aqua sports complex, allege opposition parties in Visakhapatnam

August 16, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of opposition parties including the CPI(M) alleged that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is planning to privatise the decades-old Aqua Sports Complex on Beach Road. The opposition leaders warned of taking up vociferous agitations if such a decision was to be taken.

Senior CPI(M) leader and Ward 78 corporator B. Ganga Rao alleged that senior officials of the GVMC have been discussing the privatisation of the aqua complex and added that he would submit a representation on the issue to the municipal corporation on Thursday.

“The Indoor Sports Arena, which was built under the Smart City initiative by the GVMC, is already in private hands. If the GVMC has any plans of privatising the Aqua Sports Complex, it should drop them immediately. There will be a severe backlash,” he said.

He also alleged that the corporation is mulling to mortgage a few properties located at prime locations in the city.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator (Ward 22) P.L.V.N. Murthy also alleged that the GVMC has renovated the complex recently and is in plans to privatise it. “Officials must understand that this is one of the oldest swimming pool in the city, which has served hundreds of swimmers. Earlier, every year, the corporation used to organise free swimming coaching camps, at which scores of children used to train. Such decisions should not be taken at all,” he said.

A senior TDP leader alleged that the corporation officials are also mulling to privatise another renowned sports complex from the city apart from the Aqua Sports Complex.

“Instead of offering such amenities at affordable rates to the people, the GVMC is planning to make money out of them. The Indoor Sports Arena should have been used for the public. Instead, they have given it to private individuals, who have been charging exorbitant rates,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Commissioner rejects charges

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma rejected the allegations of privatisation of the complex and said that operations will begin soon.

Though Visakhapatnam has a number of swimming pools owned by various agencies, the three decades-old Aqua Sports Complex has its own significance. Popularly known as Municipal Pool among the swimmers, it was not only affordable but was also a one-stop destination for swimming classes, summer camps and national-level swimming events. For the last three years, swimming events are not being organised in the city as the facility was shut down for renovation. It has a history of nurturing hundreds of swimmers, according to locals.