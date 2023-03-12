GVMC is giving facelift to green belt between Visakhapatnam Airport and Isukathota

March 12, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A large portion of green belt between Visakhapatnam Airport and Isukathota here is being given a facelift by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29.

The activity has been evoking mixed response from different sections of people. What seems to be shocking is that a number of trees are being partially felled down by the authorities at various stretches.

As part of green belt beautification, the corporation is constructing walking tracks at the sites, apart from providing seating arrangement for the walkers. Proper lighting is also being arranged at the places for the convenience of evening walkers. The authorities will also be arranging dustbins and would also focus on landscaping. However, in some areas, not just the unwanted plants and shrubs, a large number of trees are being cut down. Heavy earthmovers are being used to level the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Director of Horticulture department Damodar said that this is not for G-20 working group committee meeting. Many citizens who reside along the Maddilapalem to Airport stretch beside NH-16 take up walking and jogging along the NH-16, where they fear that they may be hit by any vehicle. There is a long-pending demand from several corporators from several wards lying in this NH-16 stretch to build parks in their areas. The GVMC has decided to develop this greenbelt area providing walking track and seating arrangement for the locals, he said.

As part of the beautification, six parks are being developed in this stretch, he added.

Corporator of Ward 22 (Jana Sena Party) P.L.V.N. Murthy said that at many areas, the green belt is being encroached by some private persons. Such activity will definitely help to remove encroachments. However, the officials are destroying many trees in the name of development, he said.

“Cutting trees started from Andhra University a few months ago and is continuing in various areas including in the green belt areas. Definitely the green belt should be protected by the corporation, but not by cutting down trees. This is not acceptable. This turns the area into concrete jungle again,” he said.

Responding on the cutting down of trees, Mr. Damodar said that it is the electricity department officials who are cutting down the trees. He said that no trees are being uprooted, but small portion is being cut to provide way to electricity lines.

K. Madhav Rao, a resident of Thatichetlapalem, said that during night, the green belt area was a hub for illegal activities. ”Sometimes, we fear to cross the green belt. Developing the green belt into a good park is welcomed,” he said.

Another local N. Harika said that they may experience harsh summer as a number of trees are being cut in their Thatichetpalem area.