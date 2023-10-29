ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC installs model steam engine at Railway New Colony Junction in Visakhapatnam

October 29, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Officials scale back the desigin after criticism from people and police

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has installed a fabricated model steam engine at Railway New Colony Junction as part of the junction redevelopment project at five selected locations in the city.

Officials scaled back the design after receiving uproar from the public and police that the previous model would hamper vehicular movement in the area, especially during the movement of VVIPs from the airport to the city.

The Hindu also highlighted the issue with a report ‘Beautification Works at Junctions Draw the Ire of Denizens, Traffic Police’ in these columns.

“GVMC has spent at least ₹90 lakh for the development of the Railway New Colony Junction. Until the completion of the project, there was concern from the locals. Now people are appreciating the beautiful development of the junction,” GVMC Deputy Mayor G. Sridhar told The Hindu on Sunday.

