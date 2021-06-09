GVMC inspects six buildings to provide alternative place for special school

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 June 2021 19:58 IST

Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Wednesday inspected six building, including a few community halls and kalyanamandapams, which belong to the corporation to provide an alternative place for Hidden Sprouts School for Mentally Challenged.

According to the GVMC officials, issues pertaining to revenue and administration will be discussed in the civic body meeting, after which a place would be allotted to the school.

A couple of days ago, the Town Planning wing of the GVMC had demolished unauthorised constructions allegedly set up by the school authorities. The officials also made the school authorities vacate the premises as the term of lease for the temporary allotment was over.