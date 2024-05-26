ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC initiates steps to relocate 228 trees to start construction of its new headquarters office at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 26, 2024 05:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The civic body approached an agency to conduct a feasibility survey with an arborist to undertake the work, says official

V. Kamalakara Rao

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy checking the model images of the proposed new GVMC head office which will be coming up at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam on March 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: File photo

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has initiated an eco-friendly approach to maintain the existing green cover of the 4.2 acres of open field to start the civil works of its new eco-friendly building complex (new GVMC headquarters office) at Mudasarlova here.

GVMC approached an agency to conduct a feasibility survey with an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certified arborist to undertake this work.

GVMC to get a new eco-friendly head office at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam soon

“Yes, a feasibility survey is currently underway. Once the report is received by us, we will proceed for further work. We are planning to relocate the trees from this place to some other vacant and viable places in the city. We wanted to dig up the trees completely with roots and keep them scientifically in other areas. If necessary, we can use them in the green cover of the same project,” a GVMC official told The Hindu on Saturday. He also added that not even a single tree would be harmed in this project.

According to the preliminary survey, 228 trees between 20 and 30 years of age were identified in the designated area. They include 56 mango trees, 110 palm trees, four banyan trees and 50 other trees.

“After relocating the trees from this site, we will go for the tenders of the project to start the civil works. According to tentative estimates, the building should be completed within 18 months of commencement of works, at an estimated investment of ₹100 crore,” the officer said.

The GVMC council approved the new headquarters office in 2022-2023 and allotted 4.2 acres of land along the BRTS road near Mudasarlova Reservoir, close to the Health City and Visakhapatnam Central Jail. The State government had also approved the project in October 2023.

Another GVMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The project has been paused due to general elections. Now its progress depends on the new State government. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy showed interest in this project till the elections held.”

As per the designs, the GVMC office will have four floors of G+4 and terrace with more than 50 rooms, landscapes and parking. The ground floor houses pantry, coffee shop, kitchen, reading room, indoor sports room, 1,800 seating recreation or convention hall, baby crèche among other facilities.

Rooftop solar panels will be installed to make it a green building. It will have a gopuram-like structure with huge national flag on the terrace.

Until now from 2005, the GVMC’s main office is located at Dwarakanagar. It was formed with merger of municipalities Gajuwaka, Bhimunipatnam and Anakapalli, thus covering nearly 640 square kilometres.

