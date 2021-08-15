GVMC initiated 457 works with over ₹59 crore, says Mayor

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 August 2021 20:58 IST

‘Waste-to-energy plant will be inaugurated at Kapuluppada on October 10’

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has initiated 475 works for 2021-22 with a budget of ₹5909.63 lakh. Out of them, 161 works were completed, 50 works are in various stages of completion, 35 are yet to start and 221 works are in the stage of issuing tenders, she said

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari along with GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana hoisted the national flag at the GVMC office and later garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the corporation building as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Advertising

Advertising

Delivering the keynote address, the Mayor said that for FY 2020-21, the corporation had taken up 1,132 works with a budget of ₹14,708 lakh. Out of which, 545 works were completed, while 80 were in various stages. She said that under Nadu Nedu phase-1 works, estimates were prepared to develop 59 schools out of which works related to 53 were completed. In the second phase, the plan was to develop 97 schools. She also said that with a budget of ₹3,296 lakh, the GVMC would be setting up 42 new YSR Urban Primary Health Centres and take up repair of 30 lakh UPHCs at a cost of ₹300 lakh.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that work on the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, being set up at Kapuluppada in over 17 acres, was in final stages. She announced that it would be inaugurated on October 10. She said that door-to-door garbage collection, recycling of plastic, segregation of waste, cleaning of roads and drainages was being taken as part of Solid Waste Management.

Vaccination

Speaking on the COVID-19, she said that the corporation has been taking a number of measures to tackle the pandemic. A total of 8,12,578 tests, were conducted in the GVMC limits from the outbreak of pandemic till last week, in which 1,14,285 tested positive. She said that 8,33,844 persons have taken first dose of vaccine, while 3,19,751 persons have taken both the doses. She said that the corporation has been taking stringent measures to control vector-borne diseases.

The Mayor said that the staff of 578 sachivalayams, which includes 10,126 volunteers and 4,456 ward secretaries under corporation limits have been providing 543 services to people.

She said that for the year 2021-22, the GVMC has planned to plant about 75,000 saplings. Greenery would be developed in 775 vacant places, she added.

Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao and Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) K.S.L.G. Sastry were among those present.