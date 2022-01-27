GVMC initiated 2,703 development works worth ₹409.69 crore in 2021, says Municipal Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 January 2022

‘42 Urban Primary Health Centres will be set up’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that during the year 2021, the civic body has initiated 2,703 development works worth ₹409.69 crore. Out of them, as many as 1,554 works were completed, while 231 works are in progress. While 306 works are yet to be initiated, about 612 works are still in tender stage. The Commissioner was delivering the speech as part of 73rd Republic Day Celebrations at the GVMC office here on Wednesday.

He said that as many as 4,456 Ward Secretariats, 10,126 Ward Volunteers have been providing 543 various services of the government to the people through 578 Ward Sachivalayams in the civic body limits. He said that as part of YSR Urban Primary Health Clinics, about 42 new Urban Primary Health Centres are coming up in the GVMC limits. The Commissioner also said that around 95 % works of the Waste-to-Energy Plant have been completed. He also said that as part of Smart City projects initiative, 45 projects with a budget of ₹373 crore were completed, while 12 other projects worth ₹343 crore are yet to be completed.

As part of Clean Andhra Pradesh, about 361 garbage collection vehicles were received by the GVMC till date and the corporation has also distributed 2.10 lakh dustbins to BPL families.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayors J Sridhar and K. Satheesh and others were present.

The district police organised Republic Day celebrations here on Wednesday. Inspector General (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao and Superintendent of Police (Rural) B. Krishna Rao unfurled the national flag at their offices and later took part in the official programme at the Parade Grounds.

Around 40 police personnel from the district police received merit certificates for their services from District Collector A Mallikarjuna in the presence of Superintendent of Police, B Krishna Rao and Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha.

Superintendent of Visakhapatnam Central Prison B. Rahul unfurled the national flag at the Central Jail. He appreciated the jail staff who worked relentlessly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appealed to the staff to follow COVID-19 protocol.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy unfurled the national flag near Basket Ball court on Wednesday. He also paid floral tributes to the statues of Dr B.R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi near administrative building. Rector K Samatha, Registrar G.V. Ravindranath Babu and a few others were present.

Management of Damodaram Sanjeevayya National Law University (DSNLU) also conducted Republic Day celebrations at their campus. Vice-Chancellor Surya Prakash unfurled the national flag.