GVMC holds first standing committee meeting after formation of new government

The standing committee meeting of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council was held at the GVMC office here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first standing committee meeting not only after the formation of the new body with all the 10 TDP corporators, but also after the formation of the new government. The meeting was headed by Mayor & Standing Committee Chairperson G. Hari Venkata Kumari, who congratulated the members for the first meet.

Though as many as 280 proposals were prepared by the municipal officials for the meeting, the absence of some of the officials concerned as they were engaged in the flood relief operations in Vijayawada, the GVMC authorities have put only 152 proposals before the members for discussion, splitting the meeting into two halves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting started at 10 a.m. and concluded at around 6 p.m., making it one of the longest standing committee meeting held, so far, in terms of duration.

Of the 152 proposals, the members have approved 102 proposals, while 50 proposals were kept on hold due to various reasons. As per the authorities, discussion on the remaining 128 proposals will be held on September 17, only after which the first standing committee meeting concludes.

Most of the proposals which were approved were related to engineering, mechanical and public health related works, as per the officials. Some of the proposals were put on hold due to lack of proper information by the staff, while some others were put on hold to be taken up later after discussions with the corporators concerned.

Additional Commissioner D.V. Ramana Murthy, Zonal Commissioner Kanakamahalakshmi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.