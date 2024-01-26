GVMC has finalised ₹5,457 crore budget for the year 2024 in Visakhapatnam, says Commissioner

January 26, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day at the GVMC office here on Friday. Corporators from various wards, GVMC officials and staff attended the programme. Earlier, the officials paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before the office.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation has finalised a ₹5,457 crore budget for the year 2024. He said that around ₹207 crore worth 989 engineering works were initiated in the city of which 342 works worth ₹73 lakh were completed. He also said that with a budget of ₹32 crore construction of 42 YSR Urban health Centres started in the city and 40 were completed. Twenty Smart Bus Shelters with ₹4 crore were constructed. He informed that extension works of 25 major road were being taken up. Last year around ₹69 crore was spent on G-20 works, he said. He said that eight theme parks are coming up in the city. He also reminded about the Eco-Vizag campaign started during June last year to fight against pollution in the city.

Eco-Vizag Mega Art Mela

Later, prizes were given to the winners of Eco-Vizag Mega Art Mela which was organised recently by the corporation at the Port Stadium.