GVMC grabs first prize in ‘Swachch Bhagidari’ category

Published - October 03, 2024 08:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has received first prize in the ‘Swachh Bhagidari’ category in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative at the state level. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave the award to GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar in a programme in Machilipatnam.

In a release on Wednesday, Mr Sampath Kumar said that the award was achieved through the cooperation of Visakhapatnam’s Mayor, public representatives, citizens, and the dedicated services of the sanitation workers.

As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative, from September 17 to October 2, several programmes were organised in Visakhapatnam, involving the public, he said. The active participation of citizens in these initiatives raised awareness about cleanliness, resulting in securing the first position, he said.

