GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC grabs first prize in ‘Swachch Bhagidari’ category

Published - October 03, 2024 08:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has received first prize in the ‘Swachh Bhagidari’ category in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative at the state level. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave the award to GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar in a programme in Machilipatnam.

In a release on Wednesday, Mr Sampath Kumar said that the award was achieved through the cooperation of Visakhapatnam’s Mayor, public representatives, citizens, and the dedicated services of the sanitation workers.

As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative, from September 17 to October 2, several programmes were organised in Visakhapatnam, involving the public, he said. The active participation of citizens in these initiatives raised awareness about cleanliness, resulting in securing the first position, he said.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:27 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.