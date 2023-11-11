GVMC gives permission to set up over 450 firecracker stalls in Visakhapatnam for Deepavali

November 11, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has given permission to over 450 firecracker stalls for this Deepavali. Being a weekend and the State Government declaring Monday as a holiday for the schools, the response from the traders to set up the stalls this Deepavali is overwhelming compared to previous years, as per the officials.

GVMC Regional Fire Officer Hanumantha Rao said that by Friday morning, they have given permissions to as many as 441 firecracker stalls. Andhra University Grounds will have about 130 stalls, while AS Raja Grounds in MVP Colony will house around 50 stalls. Similarly, NTR Grounds in Anakapalli will have around 40 stalls and Gajuwaka grounds will have about 40 stalls. Permissions were also given to set up 30 stalls in a ground in Sriharipuram, he said. There are venues which may have two, three, four, five or even 10 stalls under the corporation limits. At all these places, strict fire safety norms are to be followed, he said. The RFO also said that there are slight chances of increase in the firecracker stalls as still there is time. In the year 2022, the GVMC had given permission for 430 stalls, he said.

The Fire Department officials have strictly asked the traders to maintain minimum distance between the stalls. Having sand and water buckets at the stalls was mandatory.

Regional Fire Officer of Zone I (Six districts – Srikakulam to Anakapalli) Niranjan Reddy said that apart from the GVMC limits which includes Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli Town, the other districts – Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju –will have around 450 firecracker stalls, he said. Among them, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts will have approximately 150 and 100 stalls respectively, he said.

He said that the department will be setting up outposts or sending fire tenders at all these venues where these stalls were set up, to ensure safety. Around 10 fire tenders will be deployed at major venues like AU Grounds, one in Vizianagaram, one in Srikakulam and Anakapalli. At other places, two to three Fire Department personnel will be setting up a small outpost to check the functioning and ensure there are no untoward incidents, he added.

At most of the places, the sale of firecrackers has begun on Friday evening and it is likely to pick up from Saturday. The authorities have given permissions to sell their products till Monday.

