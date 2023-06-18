GVMC gears up for Swachh Survekshan survey

June 18, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is gearing up for the forthcoming Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey. As a team from the Centre will visit the city for the inspection as part of the survey, the corporation is trying to strengthen various aspects such as door-to-door collection, segregation of wastes, cleanliness on roads, maintenance of public toilets, removing Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste and others.

GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma conducted couple of meetings with the officials concerned from various departments to discuss about the preparedness. The officials aim for the top spot or try to stand among the top three. The corporation had secured the fourth rank in the previous SS survey.

According to a senior official from the GVMC, important components like documentation and citizen feedback are always taken additional care every year. Meanwhile, the city has a 100% functioning Waste-to-Energy recycling plant and biomining projects at Kapuluppada this year.

“This year, several initiatives, including fight on plastic pollution, are being taken up as part of Eco-Vizag. The enforcement teams are working really well. In a unique initiative, the corporation has started Reduce, Recycle and Reuse centres in 97 wards now. These are some additional advantages which can really impress the team,” said an official.

According to the GVMC officials, recently Joint Secretary and Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission Roopa Mishra had visited the city as part of the review of SBM activities. The GVMC officials have briefed her about the activities taken up by the Public Health Department in the last three years. She had also visited various projects in the city and was impressed with the activities, the officials said.

The corporation wants to ensure there are no irregularities in basic components which are observed on the field. The door-to-door garbage collection should be 100%, while source segregation should be mandatorily performed. Home composting techniques are also being encouraged. Greenery and landscaping works are also going to be improved. The mechanical department was also asked to ensure there are no repairs to the garbage collection trucks. Moreover, from July 1, about 65 e autorickshaws will be plying on the roads to collect garbage.