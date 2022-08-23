GVMC gears up for ‘Mega Beach Cleaning Campaign’ to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) aims to achieve a unique record by involving at least 25,000 volunteers in the ‘Mega Beach Cleaning Campaign’ scheduled to be held on Friday (August 26). The State government along with ‘Parley For the Oceans’ organisation, in coordination with the civic body, will be conducting the programme from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., along the coastal stretch for which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to attend.

The civic body is making arrangements on a war-footing for the programme. Since, the last 10 days, the Ward Secretaries are being trained by giving them designated roles to conduct the programme in a successful manner.

“The 28-km stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Bheemili Beach has been divided into 40 areas. For each area, we will be deputing about 500 to 600 volunteers. In a few areas, which generally have more garbage, we would try to deploy 1,000 volunteers. Training was given to 2,000 staff to conduct the programme successfully,” said GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha.

“We are expecting the staff from a number of government departments, Police, Eastern Naval Command, Indian Coast Guard, local NGOs, Walkers Clubs members, Resident Welfare Associations, a large number of students from various educational institutions to take part in the programme,” he said.

Apart from coordinators, 10 officials from the GVMC will monitor the programme. Sanitary gloves, T-shirts, drinking water facility and trash bags will be provided to the volunteers by the civic body, while medical teams will also be available along the stretch in case of any emergency requirements. At the end of the programme, the GVMC will also calculate the amount of waste cleared from the beach and then dispose it by segregating it.

MoU on recycling plant likely

According to Mr. Lakshmisha, the Chief Minister is likely to take part in a programme after the beach clean-up campaign at the Andhra University Convention Centre. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the State government and Parleys NGO is likely to be inked to set up a plastic recycling plant in Visakhapatnam.

“If this comes through, then Visakhapatnam will have the country’s first recycling plant. Plastic wastes from across the country may reach the city for recycling,” Mr. Lakshmisha said.