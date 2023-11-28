ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC failing to take action against YSRCP leaders for erecting plastic banners, pasting wallposters in Visakhapatnam, allege JSP corporators

November 28, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Officials are harassing people for minor violations’

The Hindu Bureau

Corporators from Jana Sena Party (JSP) alleged that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is failing to take any action when YSRCP leaders were erecting plastic banners and pasting wallposters for the ruling party programmes. However, in the name of ‘Eco-Vizag’ the corporation is bothering citizens and collecting fines when they commit a minor violation, they alleged.

Addressing a press conference, JSP corporators P.L.V.N. Murthy, B. Vasantha Lakshmi, D. Govinda Rao and K. Nagaraju said that the YSRCP ward leaders, supporters, corporators, MLAs and MPs have been erecting a large number of plastic banners on the medians for their programmes like Why AP needs Jagan and Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra. However, the GVMC fails to take any action. But the enforcement teams of the GVMC has been collecting fines from small scale grocery stores, meat shops and shopkeepers when they use plastic bags.

The JSP corporators alleged that the GVMC is also harassing Sachivalayam staff by asking them to remove posters on walls.

