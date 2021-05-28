GVMC extends ban on sale of meat, fish this Sunday

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has extended the ban on sale of meat, fish and other seafood in Visakhapatnam city on Sundays. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that the ban would continue this Sunday (May 30) also. Despite restrictions in place, many people have been thronging meat shops and fish stalls on Sundays, she said.
