ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC engaging private workers to clear garbage, says GVMC chief

January 05, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation was engaging workers and deploying special vehicles by paying the workers daily wages to clear the waste which had piled up on the roads in the city. He said alternative arrangements were being made to clear the accumulating garbage in the wake of the State-wide strike by sanitation workers.

In a release on Thursday, Mr. Saikanth Varma urged people to segregate waste and dump it only in dustbins. He also thanked denizens for their support.

Nearly 4,000 GVMC contract and outsourcing staff have been on strike for the last 10 days. Heaps of garbage can be seen piled up on the roadsides, emanating a foul smell and causing severe inconvenience to residents across the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US