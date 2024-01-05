GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GVMC engaging private workers to clear garbage, says GVMC chief

January 05, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation was engaging workers and deploying special vehicles by paying the workers daily wages to clear the waste which had piled up on the roads in the city. He said alternative arrangements were being made to clear the accumulating garbage in the wake of the State-wide strike by sanitation workers.

In a release on Thursday, Mr. Saikanth Varma urged people to segregate waste and dump it only in dustbins. He also thanked denizens for their support.

Nearly 4,000 GVMC contract and outsourcing staff have been on strike for the last 10 days. Heaps of garbage can be seen piled up on the roadsides, emanating a foul smell and causing severe inconvenience to residents across the city.

