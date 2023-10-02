ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC, ENC, Green Climate team join forces to disperse 1.5 lakh seed balls in Visakhapatnam

October 02, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari flagging off aerial seeding at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Eastern Naval Command (ENC), with the support of Green Climate, took up an aerial dispersion of seed balls in the city on Monday. Nearly 1.5 lakh seed balls were expected to be dispersed. The balls were provided by Green Climate Team, Visakhapatnam.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari flagged off the naval helicopters loaded with seed balls at INS Dega at the ENC base here. Rear Admiral Manish Sharma, Chief Staff Officer Operations (CSO Ops) HQ-ENC, was present on the occasion along with Commodore Dalip Singh, Commanding Officer of INS Dega. A fleet of three helicopters was deployed to take up the task.

The aerial seeding was undertaken at various locations across the city. Some of them included Pavuralakonda, Kapuluppada, Simhachalam, Porlupalem Hill, Vedullanarava Hill and Yarada. These locations were carefully selected to maximise the campaign’s environmental impact.

