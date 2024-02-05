GVMC embarks on a project of opening 100 parks at one go by February-end in Visakhapatnam

February 05, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is currently working on a project to open 100 parks at one go by the end of this February, possibly before the announcement of the notification for the general elections.

To achieve this, the GVMC has identified suitable sites (area of one acre and above each) in various locations in the city. Accordingly, 132 sites suitable for parks have been identified as on Monday. All these are empty lands. Most of the land has been identified in the suburbs of the city like Madhurawada, Gopalapatnam and Gajuwaka as vacant land of more than one acre is not available in the core city limits. The estimated minimum investment for creating all these 100 parks is around ₹50 crore. The corporation is also inviting financial assistance from industries under CSR activity to develop these parks. If required, the corporation is ready to utilise its general funds for developing the parks.

When contacted, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that a special team has already been formed to work on the project to develop the 100 new parks by the end of February, and launch them all at once.

“We have already identified 132 sites of one acre and above to develop the parks. We are planning for the development of 100 parks out of the identified sites. We have formulated some guidelines to develop each park with a minimum investment of ₹50 lakh. More importantly, every park should have at least 70% green cover. Our goal is to open all 100 parks at one go. It is a challenging task for us, but we will do it and our team is working tirelessly to make it possible,” Mr. Varma told The Hindu on Monday.

He said that the corporation has already developed about 10 theme parks in the city and almost all of them are ready for inauguration.

In GVMC Zone-2 alone, three theme parks have been developed with an investment of around ₹6 crore from the corporation’s general funds.

“We recently developed a Yoga and Meditation theme park at the PM Palem last bus stop. Similarly, we have two more theme parks in Madhurawada area like Sports Park,” said a GVMC official.