GVMC election: TDP MLA held for trying to ‘barge’ into polling station

Velagapudi released after the completion of polling

Mild tension prevailed at polling station no. 13 in Ward no. 21, near Andhra University Out Gate, as the III Town police arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) president Pranav Gopal for allegedly trying to barge into the polling station, here on Wednesday.

The TDP MLA reportedly rushed to the polling station after rumours of rigging were reported from the polling station.

Sources said that the supporters of the TDP and the YSR Congress Party had heated arguments and they also staged a protest.

The MLA claimed that the YSRCP workers were indulging in mass rigging at the polling station and he had gone there to check and stop it. He also claimed that YSRC MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and MLC Ravindra Babu were present inside the polling station at that time.

Later the III Town police had shifted the MLA and others to the police station.

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and claimed that the government officials were favouring the ruling party and arresting their party leaders by making baseless allegations.

The TDP MLA was arrested under Section 151of Cr Pc to prevent the commission of cognizable offence. Later he was released at 5.30 p.m. after the end of polling.