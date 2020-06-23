GVMC develops app to monitor survey on seasonal diseases

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has come up with a Seasonal Diseases Surveillance app to monitor door-to-door surveillance conducted by the ward volunteers and the health wing staff.

The app checks how many houses have the personnel visited and conducted survey over seasonal diseases.

Awareness camps

The GVMC has already started door-to-door surveillance and awareness camps on seasonal diseases in all zones to tackle mosquito-borne diseases.

Ward secretariat staff and health wing employees have been instructed to check houses and destroy if there are any mosquito breeding points.

They were also asked to create awareness about dos and don’ts, places of mosquito breeding points and others.

“To make this surveillance more effective, the SD surveillance app was introduced. Visiting the house, the ward volunteer should update the data in the app. Ward volunteers should visit a house once in a week or 10 days. Each volunteer has been asked to visit at least 150 houses. Every day, they need to update details of their survey,” said GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao.

He also said that a Special Officer has been appointed for every ward. The Special Officer also updates about his survey on daily basis.

The data is being uploaded on GVMC Dashboard by the evening and it is being checked by the GVMC Commissioner, he said.

“The app will give us proper information on how many houses the volunteers have conducted survey and status of survey in high-risk areas,” he added.

According to officials from health wing, in the year 2019, the number of malaria cases reported in the GVMC limits were 89, while the number of dengue cases were 827. Twenty-seven chikungunya cases were reported in the same year. For the year 2020 (till May), the GVMC has reported four malaria cases, 57 dengue cases and five chikungunya cases.

High-risk areas

Based on the previous cases, the GVMC has identified 47 high-risk areas for dengue based on previous cases under the limits. Similarly, 21 areas were identified as hotspots for malaria in the GVMC limits.