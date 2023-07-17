GVMC creates play arena with 19,000 kg of waste products at Lawson’s Bay Park in Visakhapatnam

July 17, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has developed a children’s play arena using over 19,000 kg of waste products at Lawson’s Bay Park (Ward 19). The play arena was inaugurated by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala here on Monday.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that as part of Swachh Survekshan and with a concept of ‘Waste to Wonders’, the play arena and seating arrangement were created with unused tyres and a few other wastes collected in the city. She also said that about ₹16 lakh was spent on the facility.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao said that seating, climbing wall, seesaws, slides and others were provided. If the initiative gets good response, more such facilities can be created for the visitors, he said.

Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar and others were present.

Similarly, to encourage the concept of recycling, GVMC has also been running Reduce Recycle and Reuse (RRR) centres in all wards. People can deposit any kind of waste at these centres including tyres, plastic, books, waste furniture, bags, clothes which in turn can be recycled using various agencies by the authorities. The RRR facility set up at MSF Centre in Town Kotha Road is a hit with huge amounts of wastes being recycled.