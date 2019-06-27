GVMC cracks the whip on illegal structures

The City Planning wing officials of the GVMC undertook a demolition drive in various parts of the city on Wednesday, removing several unauthorised constructions. The action was initiated simultaneously in various zones, with the workers pulling down the structures erected in violation of building plan.

On Wednesday alone, 11 unauthorised structured including the sheds of a well-known car dealer at MVP Double Road were pulled down.

The illegal structures at Madhurawada, Peetalavanipalem at Shivajipalem, unauthorised floor on the Pandumpulla Street, Tennetinagar, Gajuwaka and sheds in Vepagunta area were also demolished, officials who took part in the drive said.

The drive against the unauthorised structures has been carried out since the last two days. As many as nine structures, including seven sheds in Madhurawada area and two in Gajuwaka were removed on Monday and Tuesday.

“Action will be taken against unauthorised constructions following the priorities set by the State government and the instructions of Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana. The special drive will also continue on Thursday,” Chief City Planner R.J. Vidyulla told The Hindu.