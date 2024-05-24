GVMC cracks down on illegal posters in Visakhapatnam to maintain city’s beauty

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has resumed its operation against posters on the public properties in the city.

According to Chief City Planner Suresh Kumar, strict action will be taken against those who paste posters, paintings and indulge in writings on city walls, electricity poles, transformers, medians, dustbins and other public properties. “Offenders will have to pay fine up to ₹1 lakh under the 1997 Act for obstructing the city’s beautification initiatives,” he said.

“The decision comes as part of the GVMC’s commitment to maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of Visakhapatnam, renowned as one of the most beautiful cities in Andhra Pradesh. An awareness programme was also organised at the GVMC headquarters on Friday. Members of the Printing Press Association of Visakhapatnam, religious organisations and educational institutions attended the programme,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

He emphasised that Visakhapatnam is frequently cited by international visitors as a model of cleanliness and aesthetic appeal. GVMC invests crores of rupees on the city’s beautification efforts.

“Rampant placement of posters, paintings, informal hoardings, flexi banners, and writings by business, religious, education and entertainment-related organisations on public property undermines these efforts,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

He also highlighted the need to prevent the posting of contact numbers for septic cleaning services on electrical poles.

The awareness programme also focussed on promoting alternative advertising methods, such as FM radio, cable TV, private agency hoardings, film slides, newspapers, social media, etc. This initiative aims at reducing the reliance on posters and banners for commercial, entertainment and religious advertisements.

He urged printing press owners, educational institutions, religious organisations and businesses to support Visakhapatnam’s development by refraining from unauthorised postings. He specifically advised printers to include their phone numbers and company names on their materials to ensure accountability.