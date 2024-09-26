GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GVMC council passes resolution seeking merger of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with SAIL

This was for the first time that a council meeting went on for three days; question hour alone was held for over nine hours, allowing all 97 corporators to raise issues pertaining to their wards

Published - September 26, 2024 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 81 proposals related to various development works under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) were approved, while one proposal was rejected and another proposal was put on hold on the third day of the council meeting held at the GVMC building on Thursday.

In a significant development, the council passed a resolution against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), resolving to urge the the State Government to prevail upon the Centre to merge the plant with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

With the proposal to move the resolution on VSP being supported by corporators of all political parties, the Mayor approved the proposal to pass the resolution and forward it to the State Government.

This was for the first time that the GVMC council meeting went on for multiple days. The question hour was held for over nine hours, allowing all 97 corporators to raise issues pertaining to their wards.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari asked GVMC officials to ensure that the issues raised by the corporators are resolved within 15 days without fail.

Other major developments include a decision to repair defunct street lights, shut down the night food court near Old Jail Road, and recommending an inquiry to the State Government into a ₹5-crore scam by a former GVMC official.

The third day of the council meeting also saw heated exchanges between NDA and YSRCP corporators over allegations of corruption by YSRCP leaders in the organising of the G-20 meeting in the city in March 2023.

Published - September 26, 2024 11:25 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

