GVMC council meeting to be organised on August 10 in Visakhapatnam

August 02, 2022 21:17 IST

Issues related to seasonal diseases, protocol violations and road repairs are likely to be raised by opposition party corporators

Issues related to seasonal diseases, alleged protocol violations, repairs of roads and delay in implementation of ward development plan are likely to be raised by the corporators from opposition parties during the coming council meeting scheduled to be conducted on August 10 by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The civic body has started preparing the agenda points for the meeting. The last council meeting was held on May 26.The corporators of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are yet to conduct a meet and decide about the issues to be raised during the council meeting. However, they are likely to raise the issue of alleged protocol violation at Ward 26 at the meet. Even earlier, the issue of protocol violations was raised by the opposition party corporators, and they even staged protests seeking action.

Study tour

Meanwhile, some corporators are likely to question about the study tour proposed by the GVMC. The tour which was to be organised from July 29, is now scheduled to be organised from August 16, it was learnt. The corporators question the conduct of such programmes having huge financial implications. Collection of pending arrears and sanitation issues are also likely to make the meeting a stormy affair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Standing Committee meeting

Meanwhile, the GVMC will be also organising the standing committee meeting on August 4. The new members of the standing committee will be taking part in their first meeting under the chairmanship of Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari. The corporation has prepared seven-point agenda for the meeting.