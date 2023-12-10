GVMC council meeting to be organised in Visakhapatnam on December 11

December 10, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting which was postponed due to cyclone Michaung on December 6, will be held here on Monday (December 11). It may be remembered that the corporation has prepared an 18-point main agenda and another 27-point supplementary agenda for the meeting. Some of the important proposals were construction of new GVMC head office at Mudasarlova and establishing Tortoise Park near Sagar Nagar Beach. The meeting could be a stormy affair, as the members of the Opposition including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the CPI(M), have been opposing many proposals.

