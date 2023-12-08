HamberMenu
GVMC council meeting to be conducted on December 11

December 08, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting, which was postponed due to cyclone Michaung on December 6, will be conducted on December 11, as per a release from the GVMC office.

The authorities said that in view of the relief operations being taken up post the heavy rains caused under the influence of the cyclone, the council meeting was postponed. It may be remembered that the corporation has prepared an 18-point agenda for the meeting. Some of the important proposals were construction of new GVMC head office at Mudasarlova and setting up Tortoise Park near Sagar Nagar Beach.

