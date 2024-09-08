ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC council meeting postponed

Published - September 08, 2024 08:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The council meeting of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), which was scheduled to be held on September 10, has been postponed by the authorities. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari has informed about it through a release. She said that as many officials were deputed to Vijayawada to engage in relief operations, the council meeting was postponed and a new date will be intimated soon. The standing committee meeting, which was scheduled to be held on September 4, was also postponed and is yet to be conducted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US