GVMC council meeting postponed

The council meeting of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), which was scheduled to be held on September 10, has been postponed by the authorities. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari has informed about it through a release. She said that as many officials were deputed to Vijayawada to engage in relief operations, the council meeting was postponed and a new date will be intimated soon. The standing committee meeting, which was scheduled to be held on September 4, was also postponed and is yet to be conducted.