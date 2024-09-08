GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GVMC council meeting postponed

Published - September 08, 2024 08:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The council meeting of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), which was scheduled to be held on September 10, has been postponed by the authorities. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari has informed about it through a release. She said that as many officials were deputed to Vijayawada to engage in relief operations, the council meeting was postponed and a new date will be intimated soon. The standing committee meeting, which was scheduled to be held on September 4, was also postponed and is yet to be conducted.

