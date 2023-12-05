GVMC council meeting postponed due to cyclone

December 05, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting, which was scheduled to be held on December 6, was postponed due to heavy rains under the influence of cyclone Michaung. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari announced about the postponement in a release on Tuesday night and also said that the new date will be finalised soon.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the decision was taken as GVMC officials and corporators were busy in relief activities.

Sources from the corporation said that the meeting is likely to be organised on December 9 or 11.

Meanwhile, corporators from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Left parties are likely to raise their voice against several proposals going to be introduced in the agenda during the GVMC council meeting.

Opposition party corporators have been condemning introduction of a few proposals just for ratification, after being given approvals by the Mayor. About a month ago, the TDP, JSP and CPI(M) corporators had submitted a representation to the GVMC Commissioner not to introduce any proposals for ratification before the council members. They also sought him to conduct meetings at least involving floor leaders of the parties for discussion, in case if there is a need to give approvals for any project/proposal immediately. However in the 18-point agenda which was prepared for the GVMC council meeting, several proposals were already approved by the Mayor and were being introduced for ratification, the opposition party corporators alleged.

“We had clearly asked the GVMC officials not to introduce any proposals just for ratification. We will strictly condemn this,” said TDP Deputy Floor Leader G. Srinivasa Rao.

He also said that the TDP will also seek information regarding the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) issued during the last few years. During the last council meeting, the TDP leaders had sought the information, but the Mayor failed to provide it, he said.

Issues like allotting maintenance tenders to private persons at sports complexes and non-functioning of street lights are likely to be raised by some TDP corporators at the meeting

JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy questioned what was the need for the GVMC to construct a new office at Mudasarlova. He said that the JSP would not allow proposals put for ratification.

