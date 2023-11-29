ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC council meeting likely to be organised in Visakhapatnam on December 6

November 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting is likely to be conducted on December 6. The standing committee meeting is likely to be held either on December 1 or 2. In this regard, the corporation has prepared a 18-point main agenda. A supplementary agenda is likely to be prepared. A few corporators said that this was the first time a council meeting is going to be organised within a short time since the last two and half years. The last council meeting was held on October 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US